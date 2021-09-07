Islanders invited to apply for Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Jersey

Islanders in Jersey are being invited to apply for this year's Commonwealth Youth Parliament.

The Jersey Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is looking for two young people aged between 18 and 29 with an interest in parliamentary affairs and the Commonwealth.

Candidates should be able to demonstrate leadership qualities, commitment to their local community and excellent communication skills.

The event is being held virtually between 18 and 22 October and gives islanders the chance to learn how parliamentary bodies works and debate legislation, as well as working with various other Commonwealth countries.

Those who are interested must send a full CV, a scan of their passport photo page and covering letter outlining why they believe they are suitable to M.Egan@gov.je no later than Friday 10 September.

Informal interviews for successful candidates will take place during the week of 13 September.

