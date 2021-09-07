Jersey sand company puts all employees on notice amid expansion row

A Jersey sand company has put all its employees on notice following a government decision to stop them digging for the raw material by 2023.

Simon Sand and Gravel Ltd is now urging the government to reconsider for the sake of its staff facing redundancy.

Play video

Jason Simon, Business Owner, Simon Sand and Gravel

The company is seeking permission to extend its excavation area, warning about a shortage of sand for the building industry unless the government changes its mind.

In a statement, they added that current permitted sand reserves would be "insufficient to maintain supply at current demand levels".

I currently can't dig anymore sand, although there are reserves available, without putting in a further application. Knowing that the government wants to shut the site doesn't allow me the time to put in a sufficient application as the application process is going to take a good 15, 16 months. Jason Simon, Business Owner, Simon Sand and Gravel Ltd

Environment Minister Deputy John Young said the company had known for 30 years "there would be an end" to quarrying "because of environmental issues".

Play video

Environmental Minister Deputy John Young speaks to ITV Channel TV

Reacting to the news, Ronez Ltd, a supplier of construction materials in the Channel Islands, said the "sudden and unexpected closure" has presented "some serious obstacles that have to be overcome in a very short period of time".

Inevitably the sudden and unexpected closure of Simon Sand has presented some serious obstacles that have to be overcome in a very short period of time. We've managed to work very co-operatively with a number of other stakeholders, including other users of sand, logistics specialists, as well as those involved in facilitating sand imports through the Harbour.