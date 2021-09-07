Jersey sand company puts all employees on notice amid expansion row
A Jersey sand company has put all its employees on notice following a government decision to stop them digging for the raw material by 2023.
Simon Sand and Gravel Ltd is now urging the government to reconsider for the sake of its staff facing redundancy.
Jason Simon, Business Owner, Simon Sand and Gravel
The company is seeking permission to extend its excavation area, warning about a shortage of sand for the building industry unless the government changes its mind.
In a statement, they added that current permitted sand reserves would be "insufficient to maintain supply at current demand levels".
Environment Minister Deputy John Young said the company had known for 30 years "there would be an end" to quarrying "because of environmental issues".
Environmental Minister Deputy John Young speaks to ITV Channel TV
Reacting to the news, Ronez Ltd, a supplier of construction materials in the Channel Islands, said the "sudden and unexpected closure" has presented "some serious obstacles that have to be overcome in a very short period of time".