Jersey tourism bosses optimistic as airport sees surge in passenger numbers

Tourism in Jersey is continuing to bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The island's airport recorded its highest level of passengers this year on Saturday and Sunday (4 and 5 September).

In addition, some hotels are back to being fully booked.

Visit Jersey says more people are choosing to holiday in Jersey for the first time, likely due to continued restrictions further afield and the UK government promoting 'staycations'.

Play video

Amanda Burns from Visit Jersey

The tourism body adds that it is "feeling very positive" for next year, despite fears about a potential third wave of the virus over winter.

ITV News has previously reported on Guernsey's airline Aurigny adding more flights to Alderney, which has also proved a popular destination this summer, alongside Herm.