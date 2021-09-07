More than 5,000 school staff and students sign up for lateral flow test packs in Jersey
More than 5,000 staff and children in Jersey have signed up to receive free lateral flow test packs as pupils return to school today (7 September).
As of Monday lunchtime (6 September) 5,113 had registered, including 3,964 secondary students.
All children and staff were urged to sign up for the scheme last week, before schools fully returned.
Each of the kits contain 25 tests which should be carried out twice a week for 12 weeks.
The government has produced videos explaining how the tests should be carried out and why they are doing it.
You can still pick up the kits from many schools and parish halls across the island.
Staff and students can register for the test kits here.