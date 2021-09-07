More than 5,000 staff and children in Jersey have signed up to receive free lateral flow test packs as pupils return to school today (7 September).

As of Monday lunchtime (6 September) 5,113 had registered, including 3,964 secondary students.

All children and staff were urged to sign up for the scheme last week, before schools fully returned.

I know there are some who are worried about taking Lateral Flow Tests. These are voluntary and are not a condition of going back to school. However, I would like to encourage students to take the Lateral Flow Tests. It is a way of respecting others by keeping themselves and their school healthy. Deborah McMillan, Jersey’s Children’s Commissioner

Each of the kits contain 25 tests which should be carried out twice a week for 12 weeks.

The government has produced videos explaining how the tests should be carried out and why they are doing it.

These measures we have in place will provide additional protection to our children and young people and all the school, college and nursery staff who have worked so hard to give children the best experience possible throughout this pandemic. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Children and Education Minister

You can still pick up the kits from many schools and parish halls across the island.

Staff and students can register for the test kits here.