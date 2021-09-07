Uncertainty as Guernsey States prepares to resume debate on secondary education
Uncertainty continues over the future of secondary and post-16 education in Guernsey as deputies continue to disagree on a way forward.
The Committee for Education Sport and Culture's plans will be debated in the States of Guernsey tomorrow (8 September).
They are proposing three 11-16 schools, a new sixth form centre built at Les Ozouets and the closure of La Mare de Carteret High School.
Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of Committee for Education Sport and Culture
The debate on how to reform secondary education in Guernsey has rumbled on for more than a decade with numerous amendments having been voted down, including a controversial two-school model.
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said the latest model had been chosen after "extensive consultation" with teachers, however the National Education Union remains skeptical.
Islanders give us their verdict on the ongoing debate over the future of secondary education in Guernsey