Uncertainty as Guernsey States prepares to resume debate on secondary education

  • Video report by ITV Channel's Katherine Levy

Uncertainty continues over the future of secondary and post-16 education in Guernsey as deputies continue to disagree on a way forward.

The Committee for Education Sport and Culture's plans will be debated in the States of Guernsey tomorrow (8 September).

They are proposing three 11-16 schools, a new sixth form centre built at Les Ozouets and the closure of La Mare de Carteret High School.

  • Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of Committee for Education Sport and Culture

The debate on how to reform secondary education in Guernsey has rumbled on for more than a decade with numerous amendments having been voted down, including a controversial two-school model.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said the latest model had been chosen after "extensive consultation" with teachers, however the National Education Union remains skeptical.

  • Islanders give us their verdict on the ongoing debate over the future of secondary education in Guernsey