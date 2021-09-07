Uncertainty as Guernsey States prepares to resume debate on secondary education

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Katherine Levy

Uncertainty continues over the future of secondary and post-16 education in Guernsey as deputies continue to disagree on a way forward.

The Committee for Education Sport and Culture's plans will be debated in the States of Guernsey tomorrow (8 September).

They are proposing three 11-16 schools, a new sixth form centre built at Les Ozouets and the closure of La Mare de Carteret High School.

Play video

Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of Committee for Education Sport and Culture

The debate on how to reform secondary education in Guernsey has rumbled on for more than a decade with numerous amendments having been voted down, including a controversial two-school model.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said the latest model had been chosen after "extensive consultation" with teachers, however the National Education Union remains skeptical.

There is not the support for this plan. We've got to the point in the States now where some of the deputies might just vote with the block of people they are voting through as we move towards party political voting and all our members would really ask the deputies to look very carefully at these plans and vote on their own opinions. Paul Montague, National Education Union

Play video