Ex-Jersey firefighter's lucky escape after lightning strike
ITV Channel's Richard Pallot speaks to retired firefighter Jess Ward about the incident
A retired Jersey firefighter and his wife had a lucky escape after lightning struck the roof of his house and set it ablaze near Les Quennevais School in St Brelade.
Jess Ward says the thunderbolt hit the chimney and sent debris flying into the garden where his wife was standing just moments before.
He believes she is "lucky to be alive".
Good fortune struck twice for the couple because Jess spent 26 years in the fire service and put out the roof fire himself.
As soon as Jess realised what was happening, he ran upstairs and opened the loft to assess the damage.
He then grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the flames before calling 999.
Despite some damage to Jess's home including a loss of power, he feels very lucky.
Jess added that he went against the usual advice to leave a burning building in order to save his home.
Andrew Gallie from Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service said the situation could have been much worse had the fire not have been dealt with quickly.
Andrew Gallie from Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service says they were "exceptionally lucky"