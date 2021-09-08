Ex-Jersey firefighter's lucky escape after lightning strike

Play video

ITV Channel's Richard Pallot speaks to retired firefighter Jess Ward about the incident

A retired Jersey firefighter and his wife had a lucky escape after lightning struck the roof of his house and set it ablaze near Les Quennevais School in St Brelade.

Jess Ward says the thunderbolt hit the chimney and sent debris flying into the garden where his wife was standing just moments before.

He believes she is "lucky to be alive".

Good fortune struck twice for the couple because Jess spent 26 years in the fire service and put out the roof fire himself.

More important than any of it, my wife was in this area less than a minute before the lightning struck - where all the rubble that you see on the floor fell - so we're both very, very lucky ... my wife is very traumatised at the moment. Jess Ward, retired firefighter

Rubble from the chimney being struck by lightning. Credit: ITV Channel TV

As soon as Jess realised what was happening, he ran upstairs and opened the loft to assess the damage.

He then grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the flames before calling 999.

Despite some damage to Jess's home including a loss of power, he feels very lucky.

Jess added that he went against the usual advice to leave a burning building in order to save his home.

I did it wrong because if there's a fire you get out, but having said that we saved the roof ... It's immediate reactions, you do it without thought and thank goodness there were no consequences for either of us. Jess Ward, retired firefighter

Andrew Gallie from Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service said the situation could have been much worse had the fire not have been dealt with quickly.

It's an incredible coincidence because most people wouldn't necessarily be comfortable in using a fire extinguisher to tackle the fire but in this instance the homeowner was actually a retired firefighter ... Potentially a matter of just maybe five or ten minutes and we'd have been dealing with a fully involved roof fire, possibly fully involved building fire. Andrew Gallie, Watch Commander at the States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

