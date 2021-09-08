Ex-Jersey firefighter's lucky escape after lightning strike

  • ITV Channel's Richard Pallot speaks to retired firefighter Jess Ward about the incident

A retired Jersey firefighter and his wife had a lucky escape after lightning struck the roof of his house and set it ablaze near Les Quennevais School in St Brelade.

Jess Ward says the thunderbolt hit the chimney and sent debris flying into the garden where his wife was standing just moments before.

He believes she is "lucky to be alive".

Good fortune struck twice for the couple because Jess spent 26 years in the fire service and put out the roof fire himself.

Rubble from the chimney being struck by lightning. Credit: ITV Channel TV

As soon as Jess realised what was happening, he ran upstairs and opened the loft to assess the damage.

He then grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the flames before calling 999.

Despite some damage to Jess's home including a loss of power, he feels very lucky.

Three properties catch fire in Jersey after being struck by lightning
WATCH: Dramatic thunder and lightning across the Channel Islands

Jess added that he went against the usual advice to leave a burning building in order to save his home.

Andrew Gallie from Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service said the situation could have been much worse had the fire not have been dealt with quickly.

  • Andrew Gallie from Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service says they were "exceptionally lucky"