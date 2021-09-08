Guernsey Meet the Pilots event cancelled because of weather

The Guernseys Air Display's Meet the Pilots event has been cancelled due to the current weather forecast and "unforeseen operational commitments".

It is after the Wildcat display pulled out, and one of the Team Raven pilots tested positive for Covid-19.

The event, which allows fans to chat to the pilots and see the planes up close, was due to take place between 2pm and 5pm today (8 September) at Guernsey Airport.

The main display will take to the skies tomorrow between 10:45am and 1:30pm.