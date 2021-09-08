Guernsey Waste survey asks islanders for views on services
Guernsey Waste is giving islanders the chance to provide feedback on its household waste and recycling services.
The survey, which launches today (8 September), will run for one month until midnight on Wednesday 6 October.
It will ask islanders to share their experiences of kerbside collections and visits to the Chouet Green Waste Site and the Household Waste and Recycling Centre.
The survey can be accessed at on the States of Guernsey website or by contacting Guernsey Waste on 01481 221234.
It does not cover Sark, Herm and Alderney's waste services.