Guernsey Waste survey asks islanders for views on services

Guernsey Waste is giving islanders the chance to provide feedback on its household waste and recycling services.

The survey, which launches today (8 September), will run for one month until midnight on Wednesday 6 October.

It will ask islanders to share their experiences of kerbside collections and visits to the Chouet Green Waste Site and the Household Waste and Recycling Centre.

More than two years have now passed since the new arrangements were introduced for household waste and recycling services, and since the opening of the new Household Waste & Recycling Centre. We feel now is the right time to ask for feedback. That feedback is going to be invaluable so that we can continue to make improvements to the services we provide Sarah Robinson, Operations Manager at Guernsey Waste

The survey can be accessed at on the States of Guernsey website or by contacting Guernsey Waste on 01481 221234.

It does not cover Sark, Herm and Alderney's waste services.