Home lateral flow test kits for all direct contacts in Jersey

Anyone aged 12 or over in Jersey who is found to be a direct contact of a positive Covid case will be offered lateral flow test kits (LFT).

LFTs can be done at home and the packs allow for ten days of testing.

The kits are voluntary and people who take part will still need to follow all normal advice.

They will be given out when direct contacts attend their initial PCR test at the harbour testing centre.

Household direct contacts and critical service workers have already been taking part in the scheme for a few weeks.

By offering all direct contacts these tests, we can ensure that the virus remains more manageable within our island community. I encourage all direct contacts to keep testing themselves daily to help keep islanders safe. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

LFTs give results within 20 to 30 minutes and islanders can register their tests through an online portal. More information can be found here.