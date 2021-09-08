Home lateral flow test kits for all direct contacts in Jersey
Anyone aged 12 or over in Jersey who is found to be a direct contact of a positive Covid case will be offered lateral flow test kits (LFT).
LFTs can be done at home and the packs allow for ten days of testing.
The kits are voluntary and people who take part will still need to follow all normal advice.
They will be given out when direct contacts attend their initial PCR test at the harbour testing centre.
Household direct contacts and critical service workers have already been taking part in the scheme for a few weeks.
LFTs give results within 20 to 30 minutes and islanders can register their tests through an online portal. More information can be found here.