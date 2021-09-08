WATCH: Dramatic thunder and lightning across the Channel Islands

Play video

Watch the lightning and thunder across Jersey

Thunder, lightning and heavy downpours swept across the Channel Islands this morning (8 September).

Dramatic footage shows the thunder and lightning rolling through Jersey as the storm intensified.

Emergency services in Jersey are dealing with multiple house fires near Les Quennevais School in St Brelade after they were struck by lightning.

Before this spell of stormy conditions, the unsettled weather saw temperatures of over 30 degrees recorded in Jersey on 7 September

