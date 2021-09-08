Year 8 students at Les Beaucamps must be tested for Covid-19 after positive case

Year 8 students at Guernsey's Les Beaucamps High School must be tested for coronavirus before they return to the classroom tomorrow.

They are being asked to prove they have tested negative for Covid-19 by means of a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) before they are able to go back into a classroom setting.

A positive case has been identified within the year group and a letter from Dr Nicola Brink is being sent via email and phone to parents of direct contacts.

Students who are direct contacts of the positive case will still be able to attend school, provided they are symptom-free and return negative results through Lateral Flow Tests over a ten-day period.

Public Health is advising parents, students and staff to remain vigilant for symptoms and to remain at home if they are unwell.