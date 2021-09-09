16 and 17 year old's in Jersey are being thanked by the government for stepping forward to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 44% of 16 and 17 year old's in Jersey have had their first dose.

Meanwhile 84% of people aged over 18 are now fully vaccinated.

It’s heartening to see that young people are playing their part and protecting themselves and their loved ones. They’ve seen their grandparents and parents receive the vaccination and are now coming forward for their turn. I’d like to thank them for taking the time out of their summer holidays to ensure they can return to school and college safely. Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf

This is fantastic news: it means that these young people can return to school, clubs and hobbies with an extra measure of protection. In doing so, they’re also helping to protect their more vulnerable peers, and the Island community as a whole. Head of the Vaccination Programme, Becky Sherrington

Islanders who haven't had their first or second dose can book their appointments online still.

There are also walk in slots at Fort Regent every weekday in September.

People who are severely immunocompromised will be contacted by specialist teams at the hospital.