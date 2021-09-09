16 and 17 year old's in Jersey are being thanked by the government for stepping forward to get their Covid-19 vaccine.
A total of 44% of 16 and 17 year old's in Jersey have had their first dose.
Meanwhile 84% of people aged over 18 are now fully vaccinated.
Islanders who haven't had their first or second dose can book their appointments online still.
There are also walk in slots at Fort Regent every weekday in September.
People who are severely immunocompromised will be contacted by specialist teams at the hospital.