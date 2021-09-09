Calls for Jersey Government to do more to address staffing crisis

Play video

Video report by Iain McBride

Businesses across Jersey are being hit by staffing shortages resulting in many cutting down their opening hours.

Restaurants have been affected with McDonalds pausing its breakfast menu and opening from 11am whilst Pizza Hut is only open for takeaway on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.

Amanda Burns the Chief Executive of Visit Jersey wants this problem to be addressed.

This is a really huge problem for the hospitality industry in Jersey, in the UK and around the world and it's something that needs to be addressed. Amanda Burns, Chief Executive of Visit Jersey

A recruitment agency GR8 Recruitment has brought in 100 staff to work in hospitality in the last few months but the boss says there are problems in bringing in more.