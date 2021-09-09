Calls for Jersey Government to do more to address staffing crisis
Video report by Iain McBride
Businesses across Jersey are being hit by staffing shortages resulting in many cutting down their opening hours.
Restaurants have been affected with McDonalds pausing its breakfast menu and opening from 11am whilst Pizza Hut is only open for takeaway on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.
Amanda Burns the Chief Executive of Visit Jersey wants this problem to be addressed.
A recruitment agency GR8 Recruitment has brought in 100 staff to work in hospitality in the last few months but the boss says there are problems in bringing in more.