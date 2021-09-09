Delight for 10-year-old Jersey schoolboy as he meets Red Arrows team

Play video

Video report by Hollie Goodall

A schoolboy from Jersey has met the Red Arrows ahead of the Jersey International Air Display.

10-year-old Harry De Gruchy was given the chance to meet the pilots and get up close to their planes before they take to the air to close the event.

Harry was born prematurely with a rare genetic condition and doctors were unsure if he would ever be able to walk or talk - but he has defied the odds to become part of the UK Superheroes Series triathlon.

He is also a huge fan of the Red Arrows - which his mum says made the visit extra special.

It's been absolutely amazing, a dream come true for him and just the time that they've spent just chatting to him and showing him around the planes, making him really feel part of this. Since he was tiny he's been absolutely fascinated by planes and we've always watched the air display and the Red Arrows were always a really big part of that and he's always loved them. Cirsty De Gruchy, Harry's mother

Harry was presented with his very own Citizens' Red Arrows watch, which we plans to wear to his mother's wedding this Saturday (11 September).

The Red Arrows will be returning to the skies over Jersey for this afternoon's air display for the first time since 2018.

The 2020 Air Display had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

They were all too happy to have Harry with them for a look around the aircraft.