Dr Nicola Brink on contact tracing in Guernsey schools

Dr Nicola Brink has told ITV News that Public Health in Guernsey has plans in place to tackle potential outbreaks of coronavirus in island schools - with a focus on keeping children in the classroom.

The Bailiwick's Director of Public Health says the system of isolating positive cases and contact tracing their direct contacts is working as it should - allowing other children to continue their education without having to isolate themselves.

It comes after a positive case was identified in year 8 at Les Beaucamps High School, with students in that year group being asked to test negative for Covid-19 with a lateral flow test before returning to the classroom.

Direct contacts of the case are able to return to school provided they are asymptomatic and test negative over a ten day period.