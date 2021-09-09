Guernsey's interim Chief Executive to hold post for six months

The interim Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey will hold the post for six months.

Mark De Garis took over the role from Paul Whitfield, who was removed from his position by the Policy and Resources Committee last month.

It has now been confirmed that he will stay in the role for six months, after which point the permanent role will be advertised.

The Committee says it plans to give 'careful consideration' to the challenges facing the island and the public sector to make sure that the job description and interview process for the new head of the civil service 'meet expectations'.

We will spend time making sure the next appointment meets the current needs of the States and the community, but at the same time, the Committee is very mindful of the pressures facing the Island and the need to drive forward the modernisation agenda and implement the Government Work Plan without delay. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee

The Chief Minister added that Mr De Garis and his senior team will have the 'full backing' of the Committee to take forward the work 'in line with the wishes of the States.'