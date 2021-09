Emergency services are remembering colleagues who have died in service today (9 September) as party of national 999 Day.

It is held on the same date every year, and is supported by both Her Majesty The Queen and the Prime Minister.

It takes a very special kind of person to put your life on the line for a complete stranger. Yet that is what we see day in, day out from the remarkable men and women of our emergency services. All of us in this country owe each of you a debt of gratitude. So, it is only right that, on Emergency Services Day, we celebrate your work and say a huge “thank you” for doing so much for so many. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister

Here's how the Channel Islands are marking it...