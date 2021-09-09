Jersey and Guernsey Air Displays: Everything you need to know

Jersey and Guernsey will host their annual airshows today.

This afternoon (9 September), the skies above the Channel Islands will be alive with the sights and sounds of aircrafts from across the generations, watched by thousands of people on the seafronts of St Helier and St Peter Port.

The Red Arrows display team will be returning, alongside the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Jersey

The Jersey International Air Display is making its return after the 2020 event had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

The order of events for Jersey's Air Display is as follows:

13:05 RAF P8 Flypast

13:10 Yak - 3

13:21 OV10 Bronco

13:34 Broussard & Cri-Cri

13:45 Mustang

13:56 CV-22 Osprey Flypast

14:01 B17

14:13 Catalina

14:26 Starlings

14:44 Chinook

15:00 BBMF Dakota

15:13 RAF Typhoon

15:25 Pitts

15:39 SHF Formation

15:48 J35 Draken

15:57 Lansen

16:06 SK37E Viggen

16:17 RR Spitfire

16:29 RAFAT

Static displays at Jersey Airport will not be taking place this year due to coronavirus restrictions. The normal food fairs and military vehicle displays at People's Park will also not be going ahead.

Islanders are encouraged to enjoy the display from along the sea wall between St Helier and St Aubin and keep their distance where possible.

We're hoping the island will turn out. Obviously it's weather dependent and hopefully we'll get good weather. We've needed a boost for over 18 months and we're hoping the Air Display will provide it. Mike Higgins, Jersey International Air Display organiser

The Red Arrows will once again be in the skies above the Channel Islands. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey

The order of events for Guernsey's Air Display is as follows:

10:45 Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Dakota and two Spitfires

11:05 The Starlings

11:19 P8 Poseidon

11:29 RAF Chinook

11:46 The Blades

12:03 RAF Typhoon

12:14 Muscle Biplane

12:27 Rolls Royce Heritage Flight Mustang and Spitfire

12:46 RAF Red Arrows

As we all know, the official timings for the display are subject to change due to weather and serviceability, but we will endeavour to keep the public updated with any changes on our social media pages and the air display website. Barry Neal, Flying Display Director, Guernsey Air Display

Guernsey's event is being held in memory of Michael Perrett, who died in July 2021. He was a long-time supporter of the Air Display over many years. He also served as Chairman of the Air Display Consortium.

Michael played a huge role in helping to raise funds and the profile of the Display within the business community. We are delighted to be able to hold this year's Display in his memory. Michael passed away in July, and we send our sincerest condolences to his wife Annelouise and family. Russell Clark, Guernsey Air Display Foundation

The annual Meet The Pilots event, which allows islanders to get up close to the aircrafts involved in the display, has been cancelled due to the current weather forecast and "unforeseen operational commitments".