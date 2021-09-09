Jersey and Guernsey Air Displays: Everything you need to know

Credit: Red Arrows

Jersey and Guernsey will host their annual airshows today.

This afternoon (9 September), the skies above the Channel Islands will be alive with the sights and sounds of aircrafts from across the generations, watched by thousands of people on the seafronts of St Helier and St Peter Port.

The Red Arrows display team will be returning, alongside the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Jersey

The Jersey International Air Display is making its return after the 2020 event had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

The order of events for Jersey's Air Display is as follows:

  • 13:05 RAF P8 Flypast

  • 13:10 Yak - 3

  • 13:21 OV10 Bronco

  • 13:34 Broussard & Cri-Cri

  • 13:45 Mustang

  • 13:56 CV-22 Osprey Flypast

  • 14:01 B17

  • 14:13 Catalina

  • 14:26 Starlings

  • 14:44 Chinook

  • 15:00 BBMF Dakota

  • 15:13 RAF Typhoon

  • 15:25 Pitts

  • 15:39 SHF Formation

  • 15:48 J35 Draken

  • 15:57 Lansen

  • 16:06 SK37E Viggen

  • 16:17 RR Spitfire

  • 16:29 RAFAT

Static displays at Jersey Airport will not be taking place this year due to coronavirus restrictions. The normal food fairs and military vehicle displays at People's Park will also not be going ahead.

Islanders are encouraged to enjoy the display from along the sea wall between St Helier and St Aubin and keep their distance where possible.

2021 line-up confirmed for Jersey and Guernsey air shows
The Red Arrows will once again be in the skies above the Channel Islands. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey

The order of events for Guernsey's Air Display is as follows:

  • 10:45 Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Dakota and two Spitfires 

  • 11:05 The Starlings 

  • 11:19 P8 Poseidon

  • 11:29 RAF Chinook

  • 11:46 The Blades 

  • 12:03 RAF Typhoon 

  • 12:14 Muscle Biplane 

  • 12:27 Rolls Royce Heritage Flight Mustang and Spitfire 

  • 12:46 RAF Red Arrows 

Guernsey's event is being held in memory of Michael Perrett, who died in July 2021. He was a long-time supporter of the Air Display over many years. He also served as Chairman of the Air Display Consortium.

The annual Meet The Pilots event, which allows islanders to get up close to the aircrafts involved in the display, has been cancelled due to the current weather forecast and "unforeseen operational commitments".