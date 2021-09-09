Jersey and Guernsey Air Displays: Everything you need to know
Jersey and Guernsey will host their annual airshows today.
This afternoon (9 September), the skies above the Channel Islands will be alive with the sights and sounds of aircrafts from across the generations, watched by thousands of people on the seafronts of St Helier and St Peter Port.
The Red Arrows display team will be returning, alongside the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
Jersey
The Jersey International Air Display is making its return after the 2020 event had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.
The order of events for Jersey's Air Display is as follows:
13:05 RAF P8 Flypast
13:10 Yak - 3
13:21 OV10 Bronco
13:34 Broussard & Cri-Cri
13:45 Mustang
13:56 CV-22 Osprey Flypast
14:01 B17
14:13 Catalina
14:26 Starlings
14:44 Chinook
15:00 BBMF Dakota
15:13 RAF Typhoon
15:25 Pitts
15:39 SHF Formation
15:48 J35 Draken
15:57 Lansen
16:06 SK37E Viggen
16:17 RR Spitfire
16:29 RAFAT
Static displays at Jersey Airport will not be taking place this year due to coronavirus restrictions. The normal food fairs and military vehicle displays at People's Park will also not be going ahead.
Islanders are encouraged to enjoy the display from along the sea wall between St Helier and St Aubin and keep their distance where possible.
Guernsey
The order of events for Guernsey's Air Display is as follows:
10:45 Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Dakota and two Spitfires
11:05 The Starlings
11:19 P8 Poseidon
11:29 RAF Chinook
11:46 The Blades
12:03 RAF Typhoon
12:14 Muscle Biplane
12:27 Rolls Royce Heritage Flight Mustang and Spitfire
12:46 RAF Red Arrows
Guernsey's event is being held in memory of Michael Perrett, who died in July 2021. He was a long-time supporter of the Air Display over many years. He also served as Chairman of the Air Display Consortium.
The annual Meet The Pilots event, which allows islanders to get up close to the aircrafts involved in the display, has been cancelled due to the current weather forecast and "unforeseen operational commitments".