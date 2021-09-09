Jersey and Guernsey Air Displays return for another successful year

Play video

Report by Iain McBride

Jersey and Guernsey welcomed their annual air displays today (Thursday 9 September).

Thousands of people watched from the coastlines of St Helier and St Peter Port as the skies were once again alive with the sights and sounds of aircraft from across the generations, including the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and other favourites.

For Jersey, it was the first time the Air Display had been able to take place since the coronavirus pandemic began, after the 2020 event had to be called off.

Despite a changeable forecast, islanders were still treated to a real show.

On the ground, one Jersey schoolboy got the chance to live his dream.

Red Arrows superfan Harry De Gruchy got to meet the team and take a close-up look at their planes.

Harry has been an avid fundraiser for Children in Need, as well as taking on the 2018 Superhero Triathlon to raise money for Help for Heroes.