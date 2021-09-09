New government department to focus on strengthening Jersey's economy
From January 2022 the Department for the Economy will become its own government department, leaving the Office of the Chief Executive.
The aim is for the new department to focus on the economic recovery following the pandemic.
Richard Corrigan has been confirmed as the permanent Director General.
Ministerial accountability remains with the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Senator Lyndon Farnham, and the Minister for External Relations and Financial Services, Senator Ian Gorst.