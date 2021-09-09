New government department to focus on strengthening Jersey's economy

From January 2022 the Department for the Economy will become its own government department, leaving the Office of the Chief Executive.

The aim is for the new department to focus on the economic recovery following the pandemic.

Richard Corrigan has been confirmed as the permanent Director General.

The considerable experience that Richard gained in the financial services industry before he joined Government means that he is well placed to continue to lead the team as our focus moves away from pandemic recovery and towards supporting the diversification and development of Jersey’s economy. The Government of Jersey’s Chief Executive Paul Martin

Ministerial accountability remains with the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Senator Lyndon Farnham, and the Minister for External Relations and Financial Services, Senator Ian Gorst.