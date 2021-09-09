Seven businesses apply to cultivate medicinal cannabis in Guernsey

Seven businesses have applied to cultivate medicinal cannabis in Guernsey.

Earlier this year, the States signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Home Office, allowing the growth of the plant in the island for medicinal purposes.

The applications have been made to the newly established Bailiwick of Guernsey Cannabis Agency, which holds responsibility for granting the licenses as well as reviewing, regulating and inspecting the businesses.

The applications are assessed in partnership with the UK Home Office.

These are the early steps of a promising new sector for the Bailiwick, one which is already attracting interest and investment locally and from overseas. Guernsey is now well placed to remain at the forefront of the cannabis industry, and we will continue to support its development. Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Committee for Economic Development

The leader of the island's Health and Social Care Committee says it is a positive move for the sector.

The new cannabis licencing system has been welcomed by the industry and I’m pleased to see that the changes the Health and Social Care team have implemented have already attracted seven applications. Each will now be thoroughly assessed by the BGCA alongside the Home Office and I look forward to seeing the first licences issued to those that are successful. Deputy Al Brouard, President of Guernsey's Committee for Health and Social Care

Before the agreement was reached, only licences for the cultivation and processing of CBD products were available.