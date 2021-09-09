Seven businesses apply to cultivate medicinal cannabis in Guernsey
Seven businesses have applied to cultivate medicinal cannabis in Guernsey.
Earlier this year, the States signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Home Office, allowing the growth of the plant in the island for medicinal purposes.
The applications have been made to the newly established Bailiwick of Guernsey Cannabis Agency, which holds responsibility for granting the licenses as well as reviewing, regulating and inspecting the businesses.
The applications are assessed in partnership with the UK Home Office.
The leader of the island's Health and Social Care Committee says it is a positive move for the sector.
Before the agreement was reached, only licences for the cultivation and processing of CBD products were available.