World's largest wooden tall ship arrives in Jersey

Video report by Sophia Bird

The largest wooden tall ship in the world has arrived in Jersey to celebrate its 21st anniversary of visiting the island.

Tenacious, as the tall ship is known, is the Jubilee Sailing Trust's ship and measures 54m long and 27m high.

She is currently anchored in St Aubin Bay but might berth in the marina for water and provisions during her stay.

The ship was built between 1996 and 2000 by a volunteer force of over 1500 able bodied and disabled people.

This vessel continues to sail with disabled people and a crew of nine.

Captain Simon Catterson, Master of Tenacious, said Jersey Government originally helped fund part of the rigging, donating over £300,000 to the ship, which sailed from port to port around the world.

The reason that the Trust decided to build the ship in wood was to move the ethos of the Trust ashore into the building so we could have all sorts of people playing a full part in building the ship just the same as we now have them playing a full part in operating and maintaining her. Captain Simon Catterson

Captain Catterson explained that Tenacious has to go into dry dock twice every five years for a few weeks, but she otherwise remains at sea, or in ports training the crew.

The Jubilee Sailing Trust continues to draw in donations and volunteering to allow these sailing adventures to continue.

Tenacious does not take passengers and is designed to allow everyone to have a job and role.

Tenacious will be in Jersey until Monday 13 September for events to celebrate the 21st anniversary, and will host events onboard, and on land, to reflect on its anniversary and social inclusion around the world.

She will depart on Monday with a crew including residents from Jersey, and sail to London.