Decision over vaccines for 12-15 year olds expected soon in Guernsey

A new working group discussing vaccinations for 12-15 year-olds in Guernsey has met.

We have convened a group of local experts, so clinicians and professionals, to look at the situation around offering Covid-19 vaccines to healthy 12 to 15 year-olds. We have held our first meeting. Alex Hawkins-Drew, Head of Public health for Women and Children's Services in Guernsey

Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Chief Medical Officer, said Guernsey will "look at this alongside the Chief Medical officers in the four devolved administrations".

We are currently looking at this and again we're looking at the evidence we'll see what the CMOs are planning on in the UK but also consider what's right for us locally so it's something that we're actively considering. Dr Nicola Brink

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is allowing children between 12 and 15 with underlying health conditions to get their Covid jabs.

However, is not recommending vaccination to all 12-15 year olds.