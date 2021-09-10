Decision over vaccines for 12-15 year olds expected soon in Guernsey
A new working group discussing vaccinations for 12-15 year-olds in Guernsey has met.
A group of local experts has been convened and has held its first meeting.
Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Chief Medical Officer, said Guernsey will "look at this alongside the Chief Medical officers in the four devolved administrations".
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is allowing children between 12 and 15 with underlying health conditions to get their Covid jabs.
However, is not recommending vaccination to all 12-15 year olds.