Guernsey Public Health praises vaccination uptake among pregnant women

Guernsey's Public Health team has praised the uptake of the coronavirus vaccine among pregnant women in the island.

Special sessions were held to address specific concerns about the jab among expectant mothers, including relating to fertility and breastfeeding. Special clinics where midwives administered doses have also been held.

The lead for Children and Women's services says turnout at these sessions has been positive.

We've had excellent uptake among pregnant people within our community and we continue to have individuals accessing that service. The vaccines are safe, they have been authorised by the MHRA for use within pregnancy. Alex Hawkins-Drew, Public Health, Children and Women's Services

Despite the success, they are urging pregnant women to continue taking up the vaccine going forward, after a number of women needed respiratory support after contracting Covid-19 during their pregnancy.

Anyone who has specific queries is encouraged to contact the vaccination centre for more information.