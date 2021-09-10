Guernsey Travel Tracker simplified after passengers face issues

Authorities in Guernsey have simplified the island's online Travel Tracker system following complaints from some users.

Some arrivals had faced difficulties using the system as they do not have access to a smartphone or do not want to incur roaming charges if travelling from overseas.

However, a major update to the system has been carried out with an upgrade due in the coming weeks.

We've listened to a lot of the feedback we've had recently and where people have had issues, where the difficulties are we are trying to streamline the content within travel tracker and also we are going to be looking to remove one or two of the pages from it just to make it a bit quicker for people to come through. William Alexander, Project Manager for Guernsey's Covid-19 response

All passengers coming from outside the Bailiwick must complete the Travel Tracker form on the States' website within 48 hours of their arrival. This includes passengers who have been granted an exemption.