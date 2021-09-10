Guernsey Travel Tracker simplified after passengers face issues
Authorities in Guernsey have simplified the island's online Travel Tracker system following complaints from some users.
Some arrivals had faced difficulties using the system as they do not have access to a smartphone or do not want to incur roaming charges if travelling from overseas.
However, a major update to the system has been carried out with an upgrade due in the coming weeks.
All passengers coming from outside the Bailiwick must complete the Travel Tracker form on the States' website within 48 hours of their arrival. This includes passengers who have been granted an exemption.