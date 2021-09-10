Guernsey votes to close La Mare de Carteret High School

Guernsey States have voted to close La Mare de Carteret High School after an epic debate over changes to secondary school education.

The decision ends years of prolonged debate over the future of schools on the island.

The majority of States members agreed to go ahead with its plan to have three 11-16 schools located on the current sites at Les Beaucamps, Les Varendes and St Sampsons.

La Mare de Carteret High School will close and a Sixth Form Centre will be built at Les Ozouets for over 16s.

The total cost will be around £43.5m.