Herd of 52 goats to go up for auction in Guernsey

Fibreglass goats which formed Guernsey's 'Golden Goat Trail' earlier this year are set to go under the hammer this week.

The herd of 52 sculptures were scattered across the island over the summer, appearing at locations such as churches, schools and supermarkets.

They will now be auctioned off on Thursday 16 September, with proceeds going to Autism Guernsey and Guernsey Adult Literacy Project.

Many goats are expected to sell for upwards of £800, though it is anticipated that some will sell for considerably more.

Islanders will be able to bid on the sculptures at an event at the St Pierre Park Hotel in St Peter Port, or can also submit commission bids via email.