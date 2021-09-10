Islanders with a visual impairment encouraged to pick up a book this autumn

Play video

Video report by Hollie Goodall

There's nothing like getting lost in a good book but for those with a visual impairment, reading can become difficult to navigate.

Julie began to lose her central vision at the age of just 28, but instead of putting the books down, she found ways to adapt.

There are so many different ways. You can buy a Kindle from Amazon and you can enjoy those books, you can download them, you can borrow them from different areas of Amazon and the library, they've got books on digital as well now. Julie Anderson, EYECAN Member and Macular Support Group Leader

Visual impairments can affect anyone of any age.

up to 4,500 people are living with a visual impairment in Jersey

1 in 5 people over 75 are affected in the UK

Even for those with complete sight loss, there are solutions.

Pat, who has macular degenerative disorder, and is now registered blind, has found new solace in audio books.

I've learned how to download books from the RNIB which is a library and it doesn't cost anything. And the other day I got six books downloaded so I've got reading there for quite a while! Pat O'Regan, Macular Support Group Member

Jersey Library has numerous large print books and audiobooks available on CD and digitally. There are also online resources including magazines and newspaper.

EYECAN Jersey, the island's only visual impairment charity, works alongside the library to provide support to members.

They can talk to anyone and anybody would help them and show them what we've got. We also do a delivery service so if they can't manage to get in, then once a month we could delivery them a book, and then another month we'll come back and take it and refresh them with some more books. Deborah Hutchings, Librarian

A monthly reading club, run by the Macular Society and EYECAN, takes places at the library for those with a visual impairment.