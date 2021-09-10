Islanders with a visual impairment encouraged to pick up a book this autumn
Video report by Hollie Goodall
There's nothing like getting lost in a good book but for those with a visual impairment, reading can become difficult to navigate.
Julie began to lose her central vision at the age of just 28, but instead of putting the books down, she found ways to adapt.
Visual impairments can affect anyone of any age.
Even for those with complete sight loss, there are solutions.
Pat, who has macular degenerative disorder, and is now registered blind, has found new solace in audio books.
Jersey Library has numerous large print books and audiobooks available on CD and digitally. There are also online resources including magazines and newspaper.
EYECAN Jersey, the island's only visual impairment charity, works alongside the library to provide support to members.
A monthly reading club, run by the Macular Society and EYECAN, takes places at the library for those with a visual impairment.