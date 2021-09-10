Jersey Government responds after public backlash to social media post

A public backlash against a social media post earlier this week has sparked a move by government to extend the consultation into the future population policy.

The post specifically asked: 'What steps would you be willing to take to help reduce the number of migrant workers needed in the future.'

It was aimed at at getting people to join the discussion on the island's future population but the prompted 300 comments, mostly opposed to the language used.

In response, Deputy Rowland Huelin, who leads on the population policy, says he thinks people over-reacted to the use of the word 'migrant'.

I accept the fact and can understand why some people might have taken offence to it, but actually all we were doing was using the word migrant, which is a very valid word to use. People are migrants if they move from one place to another for non-specific reasons. It happens to be that the majority who come here are economic migrants, I myself am a migrant. Deputy Rowland Huelin, Deputy of St Peter

Senator Sam Mezec, Leader of reform, says the language used was polarising.

The issue of population is a massive one for this island, and it's fundamental to everything that happens here in terms of our infrastructure and housing and all the rest of it, we deserve to have a mature conversation about this and resorting to these 'us and them' tactics, locals vs migrants it just doesn't do anyone any favours. Senator Sam Mezec, Leader of Reform

Deputy Gardiner, who is herself a migrant, also felt it was too simplistic a representation of the issues at hand.

As an island were always very welcoming migrants, and I think the question we have to discuss, and I think it's a very valid question to discuss is how we are managing our common population policy, which way we are going, but to concentrate on migrants, I would say is the wrong way to go. Deputy Inna Gardiner, St Helier 3 and 4

Deputy Huelin meanwhile says the majority of the population, based on the consultation so far, want government to curb migration, and that has inevitable consequences, which every islander has to consider.

That means we have to curb the skills, the volume and maybe the quality of skills that come in to this island to complement that we're trying to do to support our economy, to support our society, and to support us with the environmental challenges that we've got. So all we're asking in this particular question is what are you prepared to do in order to make up for the potential shortfall. Deputy Rowland Huelin, Deputy of St Peter

It comes at a time where many industries are facing a staffing crisis from health to hospitality. Many feel we need to make Jersey a more, not less attractive proposition not least for seasonal staff. Lee Madden, of recruitment company GR8, says treating short-term migrant workers right, should be our first priority.

We're going to continue to need migrant workers and I think what we need to learn from the past is that we need to treat them better, they're over here doing a great job, providing a service, let's pay them a good wage, let's give them good accommodation, and make them feel part of the island even if it's only for a short time. Lee Madden, GR8 Recruitment

The consultation will now stay open until 9am Monday 13th September.