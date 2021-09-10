Jersey Government responds after public backlash to social media post

A public backlash against a social media post earlier this week has sparked a move by government to extend the consultation into the future population policy.
The post specifically asked: 'What steps would you be willing to take to help reduce the number of migrant workers needed in the future.'
It was aimed at at getting people to join the discussion on the island's future population but the prompted 300 comments, mostly opposed to the language used.
In response, Deputy Rowland Huelin, who leads on the population policy, says he thinks people over-reacted to the use of the word 'migrant'.
Senator Sam Mezec, Leader of reform, says the language used was polarising.
Deputy Gardiner, who is herself a migrant, also felt it was too simplistic a representation of the issues at hand.
Deputy Huelin meanwhile says the majority of the population, based on the consultation so far, want government to curb migration, and that has inevitable consequences, which every islander has to consider.
It comes at a time where many industries are facing a staffing crisis from health to hospitality. Many feel we need to make Jersey a more, not less attractive proposition not least for seasonal staff.
Lee Madden, of recruitment company GR8, says treating short-term migrant workers right, should be our first priority.
The consultation will now stay open until 9am Monday 13th September.