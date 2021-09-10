Jersey man found guilty of raping teenager

A Jersey man has been found guilty of raping a teenager.

21-year-old Alex John Hill was convicted by a jury at Jersey's Royal Court.

Hill denied he was a rapist and abuser but a jury found him guilty of one count of rape and one count of grave and criminal assault - after deliberating for five and a half hours. Hill was also charged with two further counts of rape and three counts of assault of which he was acquitted. He has been remanded in custody until his sentencing in the coming weeks.

The States of Jersey Police have the utmost determination to investigate and prosecute all sexual offenders and we can assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are in a position to offer support and guidance, through all stages of the criminal justice process. Head of the Public Protection Unit, Inspector Paul Ryan

The police force said it remains "committed to working with our partners, especially support and advocacy services such as the SARC at Dewberry House, JAAR and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents".