Jersey's 'Rock Up' vaccination clinics return

Pop-up vaccination clinics will return to Jersey in a drive to encourage more people to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 'Rock Up' sessions allow islanders to get a dose without the need for an appointment, so long as they provide photo ID.

Throughout the week, the sessions will be held at locations across the island with a particular focus on urging more 16 and 17-year-olds to take up the jab as they return to schools and colleges.

So far, around 44% of the age group have received at least one dose.

This is a great testament to islanders and the vaccination team as nearly half of all 16 and 17-year-olds have had a first dose of the vaccine. We saw how popular the rock ups were initially as nearly 500 people made use of them. I’d like to thank islanders and the team for their continued support and encourage all those that have yet to receive their vaccine to take advantage of the Rock Ups. Ross Barnes, Jersey's Vaccination Programme Operations Lead

The sessions will be held at the following locations:

Monday 13 September - Oakfield Sports Centre

Tuesday 14 September - Langford Sports Centre

Wednesday 15 September - Royal Square

Thursday 16 September - Highlands College

Friday 17 September - Royal Square

More than 500 people got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine when the campaign launched earlier this year.

It is encouraging to see young people actively protecting themselves and the wider community. These Rock Up clinics will help ensure more Islanders are better protected. I’d like to thank Islanders and the team for their support throughout and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as it remains the best way of avoiding serious illness. Deputy Trevor Pointon, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services

Islanders can also use the sessions to ask any questions they might have about the vaccine.