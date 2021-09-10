Jersey's 'Rock Up' vaccination clinics return
Pop-up vaccination clinics will return to Jersey in a drive to encourage more people to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The 'Rock Up' sessions allow islanders to get a dose without the need for an appointment, so long as they provide photo ID.
Throughout the week, the sessions will be held at locations across the island with a particular focus on urging more 16 and 17-year-olds to take up the jab as they return to schools and colleges.
So far, around 44% of the age group have received at least one dose.
The sessions will be held at the following locations:
Monday 13 September - Oakfield Sports Centre
Tuesday 14 September - Langford Sports Centre
Wednesday 15 September - Royal Square
Thursday 16 September - Highlands College
Friday 17 September - Royal Square
More than 500 people got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine when the campaign launched earlier this year.
Islanders can also use the sessions to ask any questions they might have about the vaccine.