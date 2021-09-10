Job offer made to new CEO of Jersey

Play video

A job offer has been made to a new Chief Executive Officer of Jersey who will replace Charlie Parker who left earlier this year.

The Chief Minister confirmed in a hearing with the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel that interviews had taken place throughout June and July, and that an offer had been made and accepted in late July. He did not confirm the identity of the successful candidate.

It was reported in the Belfast Telegraph that Belfast City Council's CEO Suzanne Wylie could be in line for the role.

Next week the States will debate whether the appointment should wait until after the next election in 2022.

The Chief Minister explained that the offer had been made before that proposition had been lodged. A contract of employment has not been signed.