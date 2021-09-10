St Peter Port Church Square now alcohol-free after anti-social behaviour

A square in St Peter Port has become an alcohol-free zone following complaints about anti-social behaviour.

The restrictions at Church Square will extend to nearby streets and lanes including QuayStreet, Market Hill, the steps leading to the Commercial Arcade, and Cow Lane.

The order will not be applied to events arranged by the Town Church.

The Committee is also aware that this alcohol-free zone order is not going to solve the issue in its entirety – colleagues will continue to engage with the relevant stakeholders to see what else can be done and to try and arrange for proper support to be put in place where it would help. Deputy Rob Prow, President of Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs

Deputy Prow says his Committee has also made contact with the Committee for Health & Social Care to provide 'joined-up' support to those who need it.

The decision to impose the restrictions was taken by Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs with parish Constables, representatives from the Town Church, Health Officers, and Guernsey Police all involved in the decision.