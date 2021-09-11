Funding awarded to Jersey Parkrun to keep the event running smoothly

Jersey's Parkrun has been awarded funding by the Channel Islands Lottery through Jersey's Community Foundation to keep the event running smoothly into the future.

The Parkrun which is celebrating its sixth anniversary this month has been awarded £4,200 to allow the event to continue more effectively and efficiently.

The money will be spent on a variety of equipment including:

A contactless operating system

A new PA system

Storage facilities

A shelter for volunteers for bad weather days

iPads to publish runners time more securely and quickly