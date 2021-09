Runners in Guernsey will take part in a colour run today (11 September) to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Participants will run a 3km course around Vazon Bay which starts from the Slipway at 4pm.

People are advised to wear old clothes and trainers for running on sand and getting paint on.

Entrants will get a white t-shirt, vibrant sunglasses and paint. Upon completion they will also get a medal.