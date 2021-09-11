Jersey's Harmony Men find their voice after 18 month Covid-19 break

Play video

ITV Channel's Evan Hall caught up with the Harmony Men

It was back to school for many of Jersey's children this week but it was also a happy reunion for Jersey's Harmony men who came together for their first full in-person rehearsal in 18 months.

The island's only male voice choir will celebrate their 30th anniversary next year so it was a chance for them to hold a open rehearsal to attract new members and showcase their skills in preparation for a action packed season.

The open rehearsal held at St Aubin's Methodist Church saw 10 new members come along to experience what the Harmony Men are all about and for them to join in with the singing from the off.

1992 Harmony Men Established

Waistcoats What the men are known for around the island

The Men in Waistcoats are welcoming anybody to come along and join after a torrid 18 months as the choir is a great way to improve physical, mental and social wellbeing.

They also want to break the assumption that people just stand there and sing and that being apart of the choir is far more than just that.

Even the regular members admitted on the evening that the time away from singing has had an impact on their voices and the lack of concerts due to coronavirus has had an impact on their work to raise money for charities around the island.

More information on the group can be found here.