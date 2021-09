Guernsey's KGV will host a live concert in the day followed by a broadcast of The Last Night at the Proms on the big screen today (11 September).

The concert, which is returning for the 16th year, will be staged 'on the wicket' and will feature Guernsey's Symphonic Winds playing a varied music programme.

The free event will also feature proms classic songs like Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia.