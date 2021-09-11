Uncertainty over the future of Jersey International Motor Festival
Terry Grovel, President of Jersey's Classic and Modern Racing Car Club explains the concerns
Uncertainty remains around the future of Jersey's International Motor Festival as organisers have called on the government to make a decision.
The event which would have been held across this weekend (10-12 September) was called off in July this year as they could not to afford to run the event without guarantee's from the government, who could have called it off at the "11th hour".
However, the building of the new hospital at Overdale could have wider implications on the event. If Westmount Road is widened and People's Park is modified it means the club can't use the road for certain events like the hill-climb.
The festival brings thousands of people across to the island to showcase their cars and allows them to take part in competitions.