Uncertainty over the future of Jersey International Motor Festival

Play video

Terry Grovel, President of Jersey's Classic and Modern Racing Car Club explains the concerns

Uncertainty remains around the future of Jersey's International Motor Festival as organisers have called on the government to make a decision.

The event which would have been held across this weekend (10-12 September) was called off in July this year as they could not to afford to run the event without guarantee's from the government, who could have called it off at the "11th hour".

There seemed to be a lack of financial understanding that organisers like our little club of 50 members club cannot run up to the 11th hour, spend £100k and lose it, as well as all the families and participants have to pay Condor upfront and lose deposit on a sliding scale for accommodation. The nearer you get to your booking the more you lose if you cancel. Steve Salmon, Organiser of Jersey International Motor Festival

However, the building of the new hospital at Overdale could have wider implications on the event. If Westmount Road is widened and People's Park is modified it means the club can't use the road for certain events like the hill-climb.

The festival brings thousands of people across to the island to showcase their cars and allows them to take part in competitions.