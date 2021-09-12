Jersey Bulls stroll through to the next round of the FA Vase Trophy

Jersey Bulls impressive start to the season continued as they strolled passed Tooting Bec FC 3-0 in the FA Vase Trophy.

Confidence and form from the current FA Cup qualifying matches and league was evident to see as the Bulls displayed a controlled and authoritative performance away from home.

The game ebbed and flowed in the first quarter but after 24 minuets a direct free-kick from a tight angle led to Sol Solomon scoring and giving the Bulls a early lead.

After the goal, it sparked some more encouragement for the away side to attack with Sol Solomon and Fraser Barlow forcing the Tooting Bec keeper to make some good saves.

This positive play was rewarded just on the verge of half-time as Solomon won a free-kick which he crossed into the box for Kieran Lester to poke home doubling the Bulls advantage.

After the break the confidence in the Bulls was plain to see as they started mounting pressure on the Tooting Bec goal with a series of corners. This led to Lester taking a shot on the turn which forced the keeper into a great save to keep the score at 2-0.

Entering into the final quarter chances came and went for the Bulls and they thought the had a third when Luke Campbell hit the back of the net only for the officials to call him back for being offside.

The performance was capped off in the 89 minute as Jay Giles netted a fine goal to round off a fantastic all round performance from The Bulls who progress to the next round of the FA Vase trophy.

The Bulls have now been drawn at home to Crowborough AFC in the next round of the FA Vase Trophy. The game will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 25 September.