Jersey claim victory in golf inter-insular

Jersey's golfers were victorious in the first inter-insular to be played since March 2020.

The hosts fought off a valiant effort from Guernsey to claim a 12-8 triumph and win back the trophy they'd lost two years ago.

It was honours even during Saturday morning's fourballs with both sides picking up 2.5 points.

The highlight coming in the session's final game as Simon Alchin looked to have stolen a half for Jersey only for Jamie Blondell to bury a 10 foot putt to seal Guernsey's second point.

Jersey cemented a first day lead in the afternoon foursomes. Guernsey took the opening match and were an Arthur Evans putt away from grabbing the second. The hosts took command in the final three games, winning them all to give them a 6-4 advantage heading into Sunday.

Guernsey started strongly in the singles. Danny Bisson looked destined to give Guernsey the start they needed. However Richard Ramskill came back from 2 down with two to play to snatch a crucial half.

There was another good fightback in the second game as Jersey's Sam Crenan shared a point with impressive 16-year-old Ollie Chedhomme. The Guernsey youngster had led 3 up at one stage.

The next three games went the way of Guernsey. Jeremy Nicole collected his third point of the event, coming from 4 down to win 2&1 against Phil Evans. There were also victories for Danny and Jamie Blondel.

It was there that the Jersey fightback began. Victories for Matt Parkman and Alex Guelpa put Jersey 9-8 up and within 1.5 points of reclaiming the trophy.

The winning moment almost simultaneously happened in two games. Mat Hague claimed a 4&2 victory over Arthur Evans on the 16th whilst Jeremy Philips beat Mick Marley 5&4.

With the result already sealed, Simon Alchin added gloss to the scoreline by beating Steve Mahy 1 up.

I absolutely loved it. To be involved with this fixture was such a thrill with the crowds and the pressure on your shots. It couldn't have been a better debut for me - it was brilliant! Mat Hague, Jersey's MVP