Jersey Police appeal for witnesses to alleged assault on Belmont Road

Jersey Police are appealing for information to a alleged assault which took place outside the Spearmel Stores on Belmont Road at approximately 8:50pm on Friday 10 September.

The altercation involved a group of five or six males assaulting a single man as he left the shop. The alleged assault continued until a member of the public intervened.

The victim left the scene and has yet to be located.

The alleged attacker is a slim build, approximately 40-year-old Portuguese male with shortish dark hair which is greying on the sides. He was wearing jeans and dark trainers.

The victim is reported as a white 35-year-old with a slim build and roughly five foot seven inches tall. He has shoulder length wavy dark blond hair, pale skin and has a small bullring through his nose. It is likely he sustained facial injuries during the assault.

Anybody who may have witnessed the assault, thinks they know the victim or any of the attackers, is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police are particularly keen to identify the victim to ensure that he is safe and well.