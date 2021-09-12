Lifeguards conclude services at Plémont and Greve de Lecq beaches
The RNLI Lifeguards will conclude their services at Plémont and Greve de Lecq beaches this weekend (12 September) after a busy summer season.
The lifesaving charity is using a staggered approach as they head towards the winter months. Patrols have been decided by several factors including:
Visitor numbers
Previous incident statistics
Local hazards
Although the service has finished at Plémont and Greve de Lecq it will still continue at St Ouen’s Bay and St Brelade’s Bay between 10am and 6pm.
If you ever see anyone in trouble in the water, alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.