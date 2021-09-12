Lifeguards conclude services at Plémont and Greve de Lecq beaches

The RNLI Lifeguards will conclude their services at Plémont and Greve de Lecq beaches this weekend (12 September) after a busy summer season.

The lifesaving charity is using a staggered approach as they head towards the winter months. Patrols have been decided by several factors including:

Visitor numbers

Previous incident statistics

Local hazards

We always stress the importance of going to a lifeguarded beach when planning a trip to the coast, especially if you are heading in the water. This is because our lifeguards are there to inform you of any potential dangers and are always ready to respond in an emergency should you need their help. Remember to always swim between the red and yellow flags, where the lifeguards can see you Nathan Elms, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor in Jersey

Although the service has finished at Plémont and Greve de Lecq it will still continue at St Ouen’s Bay and St Brelade’s Bay between 10am and 6pm.

RNLI lifeguards in Jersey have been working extremely hard throughout spring and summer to deliver a world-class lifeguard service, allowing thousands of people to enjoy their time at the beach with friends and family Dave Nicoll, RNLI Fundraising and Partnership Lead

If you ever see anyone in trouble in the water, alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.