Lifeguards conclude services at Plémont and Greve de Lecq beaches

Image of a RNLI set up down by the beach in Jersey.
The charity uses a staggered approach to lifeguarding beaches across the winter. Credit: Jersey RNLI

The RNLI Lifeguards will conclude their services at Plémont and Greve de Lecq beaches this weekend (12 September) after a busy summer season.

The lifesaving charity is using a staggered approach as they head towards the winter months. Patrols have been decided by several factors including:

  • Visitor numbers

  • Previous incident statistics

  • Local hazards

Although the service has finished at Plémont and Greve de Lecq it will still continue at St Ouen’s Bay and St Brelade’s Bay between 10am and 6pm.

If you ever see anyone in trouble in the water, alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

