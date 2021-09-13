Announcement expected this week on Jersey's winter Covid strategy

An announcement is expected in the next few days on Jersey's winter Covid plans.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will tomorrow (14 September) set out his vision for the next few months, which could include the return of face masks, and working from home.

In Jersey, ministers have been meeting to discuss whether the island will follow the UK, or develop its own guidance.

They expected to provide more details on the vaccine booster programme and other measures at a press conference later this week.