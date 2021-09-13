Bluefin tuna tagging study underway in Jersey waters

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel TV's Sophie Dulson

A project has begun to understand the movement and behaviour of bluefin tuna in Jersey waters.

Seven fish have been electronically tagged and can now be tracked in a joint initiative between Marine Resources and the University of Exeter.

Dr Lucy Hawkes, a leading research scientist from the University led the team from Marine Resources to make sure the tagging was done safely, ensuring there was minimum stress to the fish.

Marine Resources, in collaboration with the University of Exeter tagged seven fish using specialised equipment. Credit: ITV Channel

This project is an example of how we can use technology to further understand our waters. We are grateful to the expert marine scientists who have been lending their considerable expertise to help establish a tagging programme to satellite track bluefin tuna in Jersey waters. The data will be useful in the future to help inform marine policies and the way we manage our waters sustainably. Deputy John Young, Jersey's Environment Minister

The project will help experts to understand how bluefin tuna behave in our water columns; how deep they dive, how often they feed, and where they choose to spend their time.

The study is funded by the Government of Jersey through the Climate Emergency Fund.

It has been a great opportunity to work with the team from Exeter who are experts in this technology. The bluefin tuna is an emerging species in our waters and now, as a result of the data we will be able to collect, through the satellite tags, the daily locations, routes and behaviour of the fish. Alex Plaster, Fisheries Officer

The tags on five of the fish will collect data for a year before they detach automatically, two further tags will remain on the fish for a two-year period.