Coronavirus cases have now been detected in five of Guernsey's schools.

They have been picked up through the back-to-school testing programme.

Students who are identified as direct contacts of a positive case are still able to go to school, but are asked to avoid extra-curricular activities or clubs during the 10 days in which they are taking daily lateral flow tests.

I know not being able to play football, or go to dancing or any other activity outside of school may disappoint any student who has been identified as a contact, but we are asking the community to continue supporting these measures during this transition phase where we have just had thousands of students return to education. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Dr Brink says she also wants to provide reassurance to those involved in extra-curriculars that these are temporary measures.