Daily Covid tests for British & Irish Lions cost Jersey £22,000

Providing daily Covid tests for the British & Irish Lions rugby team cost the Government of Jersey £22,000.

The figure has been revealed in a Freedom of Information request.

The squad were tested on arrival for free, like all other travellers, but were then given daily PCRs for the following ten days which were paid for.

In addition, they were were granted an exemption from the usual 10 day isolation period and received their second coronavirus vaccine while they were in the island.

Some politicians were quick to criticise this, saying it "sends out all the wrong messages".