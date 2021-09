Jersey's fire service is thanking drivers for their patience this morning following a number of traffic-related incidents in St Helier.

A bus got stuck as it was trying to make its way up a narrow road, after being diverted away from an accident on St Saviour's Hill.

The key link between town Five Oaks had to be closed at just after 7am this morning (13 September).

As a result, traffic became heavy and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue

After a few hours of work, the bus was removed and the road re-opened.

No one was hurt.