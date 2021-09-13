Guernsey airline Aurigny plans to reduce aircraft fleet to cut costs
Guernsey's airline wants to reduce its fleet of aircrafts as part of cost-cutting plans.
Aurigny has not made a profit for more than a decade, but it hopes to break even by 2023.
The company is expected to record losses of £16 million in 2021 according to its CEO, largely due to Covid-19.
The proposals could see Aurigny end the use of the Dornier aircraft as well as the Embraer Jet.
Dozens of staff were made redundant because of the pandemic but bosses say further job losses are not on the cards.
Uncertainty still remains surrounding the speed of the travel industry's recovery following on from the pandemic.