Islanders in Guernsey could get faster internet speeds if the States Assembly agree to proposals to roll out fibre optic broadband.

The £12.5 million government project would see homes and businesses get the faster broadband by 2026.

If the States Assembly agrees to this investment, the accelerated roll-out will begin before the end of this year, be finished in 2026, and no-one in our community will be left behind. Importantly, it will also tell the world that Guernsey is investing in its future. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

These proposals are a capped investment in the fibre programme with the work being undertaken by Sure.

The contract will be finalised subject to the States Assembly vote and to ensure fairness the negotiations with Sure have involved Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority and other networks to ensure the outcome is fair and open.