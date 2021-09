ITV's All Around Britain team are currently filming in Jersey.

The programme, which is presented by Alex Beresford and Ria Hebden, visits various must-see attractions across the country.

So far this series, they have ticked off Blackpool and Silverstone.

Now, Jersey's Elizabeth Castle will be the main focus for Episode Three.

You will be able to watch it this Sunday (19 September) at 11:55am on ITV.